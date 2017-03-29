Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to show her action avatar in Naam Shabana, which will be released on March 31. The actress is known to take up different roles that have broken stereotypes in Bollywood.

Taapsee has appeared in a few Bollywood masala movies but then took a step to change the face of the industry when she did Pink. The movie created a lot of buzz and was one of the best movies of 2016.

In Naam Shabana, the actress will share screen space with many big actors like Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. The movie is a spin-off of Baby and revolves around a secret agent Shabana who seeks revenge for the murder of the man she loved.

Apart from Taapsee, there are other actresses who are changing the face of Bollywood. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Alia started her career at a young age with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. After her debut movie, people tagged her as the girl next door. But she shut everyone's mouth with her second film Highway. Alia has done many Bollywood masala films, but she has also appeared in challenging roles. She did a commendable job in Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi that released last year.

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is in the process of changing the face of Bollywood. She garnered quite some appreciation for her wrestler's character in Sultan and her women-centric role in NH10. Anushka is now not only one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, but also a producer.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:24am PST

Richa Chaddha

If it's about breaking stereotypes, Richa Chaddha tops the list. The actress has always chosen good scripts and challenging roles. Her performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Masaan have the potential to beat any Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan.

I was at Ficci Frames, on a panel discussing basically feminist stuff. The panel had amazing women and two cool men. I felt pretty. And powerful. #PrettyPowerful. Oh and styled by @trishadjani HMU @bablusingh A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Radhika Apte

Radhika is another actress who has been a part of good movies. She has done films that are out of the box and gained huge appreciation for them. Phobia, Manjhi, Parched and her short film Ahalya are among the projects, which put her on the map. She will next be seen in Twinkle Khanna's Padman.