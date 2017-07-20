After winning hearts in Baadshaho trailer, Ajay Devgn is set to appear in a period drama as Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

The actor has recently shared the first look poster on social media with the caption: "He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare."

Tiltled Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, the movie will go on floors after Ajay's Baadshaho. Set to be released on September 1, Baadshaho looks promising.

Baadshaho, a Milan Luthria-directed film, sets the clock back to the emergency period when the country was in turmoil.

The state of emergency was declared by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352(1) of the Constitution, and lasted for 21 months, from June 25 1975 to March 21 1977.

Meanwhile, people are praising Ajay's upcoming movie poster of Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior:

