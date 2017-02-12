The highly-anticipated clash between India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final is here as the two teams will battle it out for the title at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday (February 12).

Both teams have played some quality cricket in the competition, and will be keen to carry that form into the title-decider, which is expected to be a humdinger. Defending champions India reached the T20 World Cup final, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets while Pakistan set up the massive final date after beating England by 147 runs.

Pakistan have been one of the best teams in the T20 blind World Cup final, where they are yet to taste defeat. They have been terrific and will head into this final with immense confidence as they defeated India in the group stages by seven wickets as well.

India, who were outplayed by Pakistan batsmen during the contest, will be aware of the need to lift their game in the final. India will hope to take revenge for their loss in Delhi.

India players know how to win big matches as has been witnessed in the past. They are the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and T20 Asia Cup champions.

In all the finals, it is India, who have defeated Pakistan to clinch the title. The home fans will hope to see their team emerge victorious on Sunday as well, and continue their massive dominance in the world of blind's cricket.

Where to watch live

T20 blind World Cup final is scheduled for 11 am IST start. The live match between India and Pakistan can be watched live on DD Sports.