The game of cricket seems to be getting shorter and shorter. The gentleman's game started with Test matches and two formats have been introduced so far including the fifty-overs game, known as ODIs, and the other being 20-overs match, T20 format, which has taken the world by storm. T20 has helped the game become even more popular.

Now, a different format cricket league is also going to take shape with the introduction of T10 cricket by the United Arab Emirates, which will witness some former and present cricketers plying their trade from all around the world.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shakib Al Hasan are set to feature in the T10 league, which will take place for four days from December 21-24. They could rope in other international stars for the mega competition as well.

"The whole concept is exciting. We all remember when the first time Twenty20 cricket was played and since then it (twenty20) has impacted the other formats. If this new idea takes off then I am sure it will also impact the other forms of the game," sports360.com quoted England limited-overs captain Morgan as saying.

The match is not going to take much time as it will end in 90 minutes, football-like, which will make it interesting for viewers, who do not want to watch the game for long hours.

League's president Salman Iqbal hoped the idea will kick off.

"Everyone has played T-10 cricket on the streets and this will give more fire to cricket and will be a big step forward and people will definitely enjoy it," said Iqbal.

The introduction of T20 changed cricket, and it remains to be seen if this T10 league, which will see some big stars playing, can follow in the footsteps of 20-overs game.

The success of the T20 format gave birth to Indian Premier League (IPL), which has become a money churning machine for India as well as cricketers worldwide. Will T10 be another game changer in world cricket?