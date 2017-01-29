T Subbarami Reddy's grandson Keshav tied the knot with Veena at a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. It was a star-studded event with the who's who of Indian film industry attending the marriage.

Keshav is the son of Pinky and business magnate GV Sanjay Reddy. Veena, a chemical engineering graduate, is the daughter of Chinnappa Reddy-- owner of a pharmaceutical company. The families of Keshav and Veena met each other and finalised the duo's marriage in August 2016.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Keshav and Veena's marriage would be a low-key event, as their families wanted it to be a private affair. But the ceremony held at the GMR Grounds in Shamshabad, Hyderabad on Sunday (29 January 2017) was far from a modest event.

Dr T Subbarami Reddy is an industrialist, politician, and a philanthropist. He has also produced movies in Hindi and Telugu. He has got a large number of friends in both industries. He had invited many leading actors for his grandson's wedding.

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya, Sunil Shetty and his wife, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and his wife, Nagarajuna and his wife Amala, Mohan Babu, Venkatesh, Allu Arjun and Jackie Shroff, Akhil Akkineni and his fiancée Shreya and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and a host of others attended Keshav and Veena's wedding.

The Reddys are known for their larger-than-life parties. In 2011, their daughter Mallika's wedding had become the talk of the town with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing emcee at the sangeet ceremony, along with Priyanka Chopra.

Check out the pictures here:

