The long wait for Android Nougat on AT&T-based Galaxy S7 and S7 edge has finally ended as the network carrier has concluded the beta testing of the OS and rolled out the official update to the public en masse in the US.

AT&T has confirmed that the new OS software bearing version numbers NRD90M.G935AUCU4BQA6 and NRD90M.G930AUCU4BQA6 have been made available to the Galaxy S7 edge (SM-G935A) and Galaxy S7 (SM-G930A), respectively via OTA (Over-The-Air).

How to install Android update on AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge:

1. Once you get the update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

In addition to Nougat features, the new update comes with network performance enhancements, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, removal of AT&T Address Book, device security updates, custom features, including the Always On Display that lets user change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Another add-on, the Performance Mode, lets users optimise their smartphones with four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

Which Samsung device is next line to receive Android Nougat update?

Samsung is reportedly working to bring Android Nougat to the Galaxy Note 5. Just a few days ago, the 2015 flagship phablet with Android Nougat received Wi-Fi Alliance certifications, hinting the company might release the update to the public soon.

Other Samsung phones, which are expected to receive the Android Nougat include Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7 Batman edition, Galaxy S7 Olympic edition, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6 Ironman edition, and Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 (2016) and Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016).

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products and Android Nougat release schedules.