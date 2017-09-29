TR insults dhansika
Veteran actor T Rajendar triggered a controversy by publicly insulting actress Dhansika during the press meet of their upcoming movie Vizhithiru.

T Rajendar, popularly known as TR, made some nasty comments on the young actress after she failed to mention the former's name in her speech. Irked by the "omission", TR insulted Dhansika to such an extent that she ended up crying on stage. TR performed in just one song in the movie.

Although he started it by taking light funny digs at the actress, and went on to criticise Dhansika even for her attire. He said that Dhansika may have worked with Rajinikanth in Kabali but Vizhithiru happened much before that.

When Dhansika apologised for missing out TR's name, saying that it was not deliberate and she was nervous, the actor-director, known for his rhyming repartees, snubbed her stating that he does not want "sorry" from a person who was not wearing "saree."  

Such insulting words left Dhansika teary-eyed as she was seen wiping off her tears sitting on the stage.  What is more surprising is that no one from the team even bothered to interrupt him as he continued to make disrespectful remarks on the actress. Rather, they also laughed at his comments.

The entire incident came on camera, and it received strong reactions on social media. While TR tried to "teach" some stage discipline to Dhansika, Twitterati lambasted the senior actor for the same.

Not only they slammed TR for his insulting remarks, people on Twitter also criticised others present at the event for not speaking up for her. Meanwhile the actress showed gratitude to fans for supporting her, but also expressed her sorrow over the incident.

"I'm really obliged to d no of pp 4showing their care and luv 4 me, for what happened to me. But it is a pity, this is state of lone women," she tweeted.

