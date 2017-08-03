The much awaited Galaxy S8 Active has been leaked in images and specifications on social media sites several times in the recent past, but Samsung chose to remain silent. Now, the company's official partner network carrier AT&T has confirmed its existence.

AT&T accidentally listed the Galaxy S8 Active on its official FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) help page. In the question—"Which Samsung smartphones are eligible for $500 off coupon on Samsung TVs?"—It revealed Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy S8 Active purchased via AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year with eligible postpaid voice and data wireless service, can claim discount coupon.

Once the word got in the media, AT&T immediately removed the Galaxy S8 Active off the list, but by then, several blogs (XDA Developers Forum) and fans had already taken the screen-shot post it on social media sites.

Now that it is confirmed that Galaxy S8 Active does exist, it is matter of weeks the company will formally announce the device.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: What we know so far

As per latest reports, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will sport a 5.8-inch QHD (2K:1440x2560p) display with touch-based onscreen buttons (home, back and recents) and come with Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery (with wireless charging capability), 25% more than the standard Galaxy S8 (3,000mAh).

Like all previous Galaxy S Active series, upcoming S8 model will boast rugged certification including with dust-and-water resistance certification (1P68 for Galaxy S8 Active, US military-grade rugged MIL-STD-810G standards, which makes the phone function normal under high humidity, fungus, rusting from salt fog; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acceleration; shock and transport shock and more.

The Galaxy S8 Active will boast dedicated Bixby button mapped to various functions such as Activity Zone, quick access to apps, proactive reminders etc.

It is also said to come with a feature-rich 12MP dual pixel camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

Other stipulated features include Android 7.0 Nougat, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and MST. It is expected to come with two colour option—Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy S8 Active will make its debut before the Galaxy Note 8 launch August 23 and it will be available exclusively in US market through AT&T.

