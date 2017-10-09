Szechuan sauce: Rick and amp; Morty fans outraged after McDonalds PR stunt backfires

Rick and Morty fans have been left disappointed after McDonalds did not supply enough of their Szechuan sauce to various chains across the U.S.. The sauce, which was originally released in 1998 alongside the Disney film Mulan, was heavily referenced in the latest season of the show, and has gained a cult following online since. McDonalds then announced a limited edition return of the sauce, causing people to flood to various chains on Saturday (7 October). This PR stunt then massively backfired, as most people missed out on getting any sauce, with police even being called to some restaurants where huge crowds had gathered.