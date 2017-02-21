Syrian White Helmets miraculously rescue young girl from Damascus rubble

Syrian White Helmets miraculously rescue young girl from Damascus rubble Close
Dramatic footage from the Syrian Civil Defence, aka the White Helmets, has been released, showing their volunteers finding an young child buried alive underneath the rubble of a building in Damascus. The girl was discovered on 19 February in the Tishreen area of the city, a rebel-held neighbourhood.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular