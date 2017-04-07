Syrias Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem held a press conference on 6 April in the countrys capital Damascus to deny accusations of the use of chemical weapons. Concerns have mounted in the international community after at least 70 people were killed and a large number of others wounded in a gas attack in a rebel-held area in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday.Al-Moallem said two statements have been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government forces that firmly denied the use of chemical weapons.If the international community could form objective, neutral and fair investigative teams which would not be affected by pressure from other countries, al-Moallem said the Syrian government is willing to allow such teams to investigate the incident in Idlib.However, it is very difficult to be totally neutral, the minister pointed out.