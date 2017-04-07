The Syrian army said a US missile attack on one of its air bases on Friday (7 April) killed six people and caused extensive damage, adding that it would respond by continuing its campaign to crush terrorism and restore peace and security to all of Syria. A statement from the army command described the attack as an act of blatant aggression, saying it had made the United States a partner of Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist organisations.U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the strikes a day after he blamed Assad for this weeks chemical attack, which killed at least 70 people, many of them children, in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the strikes a day after he blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for this weeks chemical attack, which killed at least 70 people, many of them children, in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun.The Syrian government has denied it was behind the attack.The Tomahawk missiles were launched from the USS Porter and USS Ross around 0040 GMT on Friday, striking multiple targets - including the airstrip, aircraft and fuel stations - on the Shayrat Air Base, which the Pentagon says was used to store chemical weapons.