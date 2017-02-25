Syrian Army air strikes target rebel-held Homs area following suicide bomb attacks

  February 25, 2017
    By Storyful
Up to six suicide bombs near the Syrian state security service and the military intelligence building in Homs killed at least 32 people and injuring many more. The Syrian army reacted with air strikes on the rebel-held Al-Waer neighbourhood of Homs. Al-Waer is the last rebel-held area in the city and is currently under siege.
