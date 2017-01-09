Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that he is prepared to negotiate on "everything" in the peace talks proposed with the opposition- scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan. He, however, also added that a clear picture on the date of the talks and who would represent the rebels has not emerged yet.

Syria ceasefire announced by Russia after midnight; rebel groups ready for truce talks

The peace talks between the Assad government and rebel group's supporter Turkey has been brokered by Russia- a Syrian ally in the ongoing civil war. The talks are scheduled to be held before January, however, reports state that opposition groups have frozen the peace talk process considering the continued strikes by the Syrian government across the country despite a fragile ceasefire in place.

Assad defended his government and told the French media on Monday that the truce brokered between the two sides has been repeatedly violated by the rebels. He also defended his army's efforts to recapture Wadi Barada, a rebel-held valley near Damascus. There has been disagreement with the Assad regime and the rebels group about whether some parts in Wadi Barada are included in the truce or not. Reports state that certain factions in the region have links with al-Qaeda and other extremist groups.

When asked if he would be willing to step down from his position as the Syrian President to broker truce, Assad said, "yes, but my position is linked to the constitution...If [the opposition] want to discuss this point they must discuss the constitution." The rebel groups have demanded Assad to step down from the presidential position throughout the Syrian conflict. The Syrian President added that any constitutional matter should be put to a referendum and it was up to people of Syria to elect any president they wish.

The civil war in the country over the years has left more than 40,000 people dead and many more displaced. Various efforts by the United Nations (UN) to broker a truce between all the parties in the six-year-long war have failed repeatedly.