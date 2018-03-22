While there are rumors that Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone may have a cameo in Remo D'Souza's directorial Race 3, the Rocky actor has taken to Instagram to share a movie poster featuring Bobby Deol.

Stallone wished all the luck to the lead actor of the film, Salman Khan. But the Insta post irked his fans because Stallone apparently posted the first look of actor Bobby Deol from the movie while he wished and tagged Salman Khan.

Fans were quick to spot the mistake as they started questioning the Kambakkht Ishq actor for the goof up.

One user commented: Thank u for ur best wishes sir but just for ur reference, the poster features Boby Deol, not Salman Khan.

A second one wrote, "This is not salman khan its a wrong poster."

Apart from Salman Khan, Race 3 features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 is scheduled for release in theatres on June 15, 2018.