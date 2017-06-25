Syfy has finally ordered for a pilot for Nightflyers TV series based on the novella written by A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R.R. Martin. The popular HBO show Game of Thrones is based on the aforementioned novel written by the author Martin.

Based on Martin's 1987 novella, the project has been in development since May. The series will follow "eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life. They travel aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought," according to Variety.

The adapattaion is penned down by Jeff Buhler and executive produced by the Universal Cable Productions project alongside Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Doug Liman.

"We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin's chilling world of 'Nightflyers,'" said Bill McGoldrick, executive vice president of scripted development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

"The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness."

Alongside Buhler, Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta, Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P Neuhauser will executive produce the Syfy series as Robert Jaffe is set as a producer. Jaffe wrote the script of 1987 feature film based on the same novel.

George R R Martin is not involved with the series at all while he is busy co-writing two of the four GoT's upcoming spin-offs which are already in the work. Game of Thrones Season 7 is set to return on HBO on July 16, 2017.