A boy from an elite Cranbrook School in Bellevue Hill of Sydney has allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl after she passed out at a house party while his friend filmed the act on the phone.

The victim, who is a private school student, was not aware that she has been assaulted until the footage was posted on social media later. She was assaulted on March 4. It was the teachers of the school who reportedly raised the alarm after the footage was distributed among at least 50 teenagers.

The police have seized the mobile phone of the friend and found the video allegedly recorded by him. The 15-year-old boy is a student of elective Rose Bay Secondary College in Dover Heights. He is active on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

He was produced at the Children's Court in Glebe on Monday. He will face charges of filming a young person committing a sexual act on another young person without their consent, producing child abuse material on his mobile phone and distributing that material on social media. However, he pleaded not guilty.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Magistrate Jeffrey Hogg told the boy not to "approach, threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate the alleged victim or damage any of her property".

Meanwhile, the investigating officers will interrogate the alleged rapist on Tuesday. He is no longer part of the Cranbrook School. "Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of students," a Cranbrook spokesman said.