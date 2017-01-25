The second semi final of the Big Bash League between the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat ended in a draw with the two teams needing to play super over to decide who will face Perth Scorchers in the final. The Sydney Sixers won the toss and chose to field first.

Also read: Eoin Morgan confirms more England cricketers to be available for auction

Jimmy Peirson (19, 13b, 3x4) and Brendon McCullum (46, 27b, 4x4, 3x6) opened the batting for the Brisbane Heat. While the openers started off well, after the duo fell, Sean Abbott claimed Peirson just when it looked like he is starting to find his feet. In came Sam Heazlett (0, 4b) only to fall prey to Nathan Lyon.

After the dismissal of the Heat captain McCullum, the team struggled to score runs. Alex Ross (17, 28b) and Joe Burns (20, 13b, 1x4, 1x6) got out after their partnership started picking up some momentum.

Towards the end, Marnus Labuschagne (20, 17b, 1x4) and Jack Wildermuth (29, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) put some runs on the board along with Samuel Badree (6, 2b, 1x4) as they mounted a decent total of 167 for the Sydney Sixers.

Sean Abbott continued his superb bowling form in the Big Bash League as he picked up four wickets including Peirson and Wildermuth. Nathan Lyon also had a good time picking up four wickets. He claimed the all important wicket of Brendon McCullum and Alex Ross. Ben Dwarshuis got the wicket of Joe Burns.

Despite Daniel Hughes (46, 44b, 4x4) and Moises Henriques (64, 34b, 5x4, 3x6) building a strong partnership the team couldn't cross the line. Colin Munro (23, 11b, 4x4) put in a decent effort with the bat but he could not last long as Badree got him out. Johan Botha (16, 12b, 3x4) looked like he would finish the job for the Sixers but he got out under controversial circumstances by Ben Cutting.

Brendon McCullum used seven different bowlers this match and though they struggled to get wickets intially, they tore into the batting order once Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques were back in the dugout. Mark Steketee continued his fine bowling form in the BBL and picked up two wickets. Ben Cutting, Burns, Badree, Swepson and Wildermuth picked up a wicket each. Ben Cutting bowled the last over and managed to force a draw.

Super Over

In the Super over the Sydney Sixers came out to bat first with Ben Cutting bowling for the Heat. Moises Henriques and Colin Munro opened the proceedings for Sixers and it was Henriques who once again did the damage setting a target of 23.

The Brisbane Heat sent out Brendon McCullum and Ben Cutting to chase down the total but the duo could not get it done as Sean Abbott once again worked his magic with the ball. McCullum did hit a six in the last ball but the Heat lost by 8 runs.

Score

Brisbane Heat: 167/9 in 20 overs

Sydney Sixers: 167/8 in 20 overs

The match ended in a tie.

The Sydney Sixers won by 8 runs in the super over.

Bowling

Sydney Sixers: Jackson Bird 4-0-36-0, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-34-1, Sean Abbott 4-0-40-0, Nathan Lyon 4-0-23-0, Johan Botha 4-0-32-0

Brisbane Heat: Joe Burns 2-0-17-1, Badree 4-032-1,Steketee 4-0-21-2, Swepson 4-0-31-1, Wildermuth 3-0-33-1, Labuschagne 1-0-18-0, Cutting 2-0-14-1

Fall of wickets

Brisbane Heat: 1-24 Peirson (2.5 overs), 2-30 Heazlett (3.4 overs), 3-83 McCullum (11.2 overs), 4-102 Ross (13.1 overs), 5-103 Cutting (13.3 overs), 6-109 Burns (14.5 overs), 7-160 Wildermuth (19.1 overs), 8-161 Steketee (19.3 overs), 9-161 Labuschagne (19.4 overs)

Sydney Sixers: 1-3 Maddinson (0.5 overs), 2-34 Munro (3.6 overs), 3-133 Hughes (14.5 overs), 4-137 Lumb (15.4 overs), 5-142 Henriques (16.2 overs), 6-145 Haddin (17.1 overs), 7-162 Abbott (18.6 overs), 8-164 Botha (19.4 overs)