If you are in Sydney, Australia, this New Year's eve, then a must-see is the fireworks display. ABC1 will broadcast the fireworks live from 8.35pm AEDT on Saturday and it can be live-streamed on ABC iview and the ABC TV Facebook page. The Facebook pages of Australia.com and Sydney.com will stream the display live.

Also Read: Alone this New Year's eve? Here are a few things you can do

About 1.5 million people are expected to line up at the Sydney Harbour foreshores to watch the spectacular pyrotechnic show. The Sydney Opera House is the most popular tourist place to watch the fireworks display as it offers front-row seats to the spectacular sight.

Some of the other best vantage points are Circular Quay, The Rocks, Milsons Point and Blues Point Reserve.

Those lucky enough to get a boat can watch the display on the water, but there will be close to 4,000 boats of all sizes contesting for the best spots.

Tributes

This year's fireworks display will pay tribute to the music of David Bowie, Prince, and Gene Wilder – the original Willy Wonka. Stars who passed away post-September could not be included in the tribute special as the soundtrack was completed in early September.

"Celebrating their music as part of the Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that's been and celebrate what the future holds," co-producer of Sydney's NYE Catherine Flanagan was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Children and adults everywhere are really going to be delighted with the wonderful Willy Wonka moments we are going to have in this year's fireworks," she said.