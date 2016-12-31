- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Sydney New Year fireworks commemorate Prince, David Bowie and Gene Wilder
In its biggest fireworks display ever, Sydney honoured some of the celebrities who died in 2016.Purple fireworks, inspired by the song Purple Rain, lit up Harbour Bridge to commemorate Prince.Moon, star and planet Saturn fireworks paid tribute to David Bowie and his song Space Oddity.A colourful Willy Wonka display honoured actor Gene Wilder. More than one million people watched the fireworks in Sydney’s harbour. The display used seven tonnes of fireworks.
Most popular