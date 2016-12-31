Sydney New Year fireworks commemorate Prince, David Bowie and Gene Wilder

In its biggest fireworks display ever, Sydney honoured some of the celebrities who died in 2016.Purple fireworks, inspired by the song Purple Rain, lit up Harbour Bridge to commemorate Prince.Moon, star and planet Saturn fireworks paid tribute to David Bowie and his song Space Oddity.A colourful Willy Wonka display honoured actor Gene Wilder. More than one million people watched the fireworks in Sydney’s harbour. The display used seven tonnes of fireworks.