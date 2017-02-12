Sydney heatwave sets off fireworks left in a parked cars boot

A car in Sydney was heavily damaged by fireworks. They had been left in the boot of the parked car and exploded when the inside of the car reached a temperature of 39C. Pedestrians tried to extinguish the fire. Australia is currently suffering from a heat wave, with temperatures hitting 48C.
