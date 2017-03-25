Sydney Harbour Bridge lights switched off for Earth Hour

The lights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House were switched off for Earth Hour for the 10th year in a row. Electric lights in 7,000 cities across 172 countries will be turned off to focus public attention on the issue of climate change and to save a few megawatts in the process. The initiative began in Australia in 2007 as a grassroots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund.
