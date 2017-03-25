- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play I thought I was going to die: Eyewitness describes Westminster attack
- Play Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
- Play Westminster attack: Full police statement
- Play Car smashed into UK Parliament railings following terrorist incident
- Play MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
Sydney Harbour Bridge lights switched off for Earth Hour
The lights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House were switched off for Earth Hour for the 10th year in a row. Electric lights in 7,000 cities across 172 countries will be turned off to focus public attention on the issue of climate change and to save a few megawatts in the process. The initiative began in Australia in 2007 as a grassroots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund.
