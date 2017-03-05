The Sword of Baahubali featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati is set to be premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival 2017 scheduled next month. Director SS Rajamouli and other team members have expressed their thrill over this honour.

The Sword of Baahubali is an eight-minute engaging virtual reality film, which is based on filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. With this VR movie, the viewers can experience getting into the world of Baahubali like never before. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and the rest of the cast of the film.

Arka Media Works and AMD's Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) have joined hands to create this fully immersive VR (Virtual Reality) experience — The Sword of Baahubali. This video has been created through a bleeding-edge Virtual Reality capture instrument with up to 32 cameras and the AMD's renowned GPU-accelerated video-stitching software. It has got a very good response from the Indian audience.

Now, the international audience will get an opportunity to enjoy the VR experience with The Sword of Baahubali being premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. A post on the Twitter handle of Baahubali VR‏ reads: "Excited to announce that #TheSwordOfBaahubali will premiere in the Virtual Arcade at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! #Tribeca2017 @Radeon."

SS Rajamouli was all thrilled to share this news with his followers on Twitter on Saturday (March 4). The director tweeted: "My debut as a VR film director is happening with Sword of Baahubali. Very happy that its premiering @Tribeca film festival virtual arcade."

The bosses of Radeon Pro‏ tweeted: "The Sword of Baahubali, enabled by the help of Radeon Pro GPUs, will premiere at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival." Visual effects designer Srinivas Mohan tweeted: "Extremely happy to be part of this beautiful creation @BaahubaliVR."

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff and has been known to be the custodian of innovative storytelling for over a decade now. This year's storytelling and Virtual Arcade programme will present a diverse range of projects highlighting music, narrative and documentaries.

"Tribeca continues to push the boundaries of storytelling through technology and creativity in this year's Tribeca Immersive programme, presented by AT&T. With 29 virtual reality (VR) and innovative exhibitions, Tribeca Immersive presents thought-provoking experiences and installations from top creators and emerging artists, including 20 world premieres," reads a statement on the official website of Tribeca.

"This year, Storyscapes and Virtual Arcade exhibitions will run concurrently throughout the Festival at the Tribeca Festival Hub, located at 50 Varick Street. The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, takes place April 19-30," the statement said.