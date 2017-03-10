Two people have been killed and one seriously injured when two gunmen entered a cafe in the city of Basel in Switzerland and fired indiscriminately at patrons as well as the employees of the establishment. The police are currently searching for the suspects, who fled the scene after the firing.

News agencies have quoted the Swiss Police as saying: "Two men came into Cafe 56 and fired several rounds of shots. Two customers were killed. Another is in a critical condition." The attack took place just after 8 pm, local time, or 7:15 pm GMT, on Thursday.

The office of the prosecutor of Basel has said in a statement: "The reason behind the attack is not yet known and will be investigated." Meanwhile, local newspapers have quoted Basel residents as saying that the cafe where the shooting took place once had ties with the drug mafia, but that was years ago and that the eatery had since shed this reputation and become a respectable joint.

It may be noted here that Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun-possession in the world, but also one of the lowest rates of gun violence across the globe. Violence of the sort that happened on Thursday are a rare occurrence.