It would turn out to be a great experience no doubt for single ladies around the world to swipe right and find their match in Paul Pogba or Anthony Martial or even Marouane Fellaini! Yes, we're talking of the Tinder app and a dream scenario where lucky girls find their match in the Manchester United superstars.

Dating service via the app is about to receive a major boost as the English Premier League giants are contemplating having Tinder on board as their jersey sleeve sponsors.

According to several reports across the British press, Tinder are set to offer £12million a year to the Red Devils just to have their logo seen in the Red Devils jerseys.

Shirt sponsors Chevrolet already pay them £50m a year and with Tinder reportedly coming on board with the mega deal, the Manchester United jersey becomes a real expensive possession.

According to the new sponsorship regulations laid by the Premier League, a total of two sponsors can feature in the jerseys of teams -- the one on the centre (main shirt sponsors) and another sponsor on left/right sleeve.

The other sleeve features the Premier League logo.

Tinder's association with football

This is not the first time that the widely-adored dating app with approx 50 million users around the world, will get associated with the sport.

They already have a deal with Serie A giants Napoli and Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik, in particular, is the most benefited from the deal. The 23-year-old footballer, who is currently dating Polish model Jessica Ziółek, has a dating profile on the app!

Needless to say, lucky fans do get to interact with Milik and even meet him over dates via Tinder.

The company's approach to Manchester United is a tactic of giving itself a mainstream image and even a wider following in the global arena.