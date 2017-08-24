Swine flu, also known as H1N1 virus, led to 1,094 deaths in India in the past eight months. In the past three weeks, 342 people lost their lives because of the viral disease.

The data was released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday, August 23. According to the statistics revealed by IANS, so far India has observed 22,186 cases of swine flu.

Cases:

Mumbai was majorly affected by viral influenza with a total of 4,245 cases

Around 3,029 cases were reported in Goa

Karnataka had 2,956 cases

Kerala reported 1,374 cases

Rajasthan reported 651 cases

Delhi reported 1,416 cases

Deaths:

A total of 1,094 deaths have taken place across the country

These deaths included 437 in Maharashtra

Gujarat observed 269 deaths

Five deaths were witnessed in Delhi

According to the reports published by the government, September and October are likely to witness the peak transmission of the viral disease.

"The H1N1 strain in circulation this year is different from that in previous years," Dr A C Dhariwal, director of NCDC, told TOI.

"The virus in circulation this year is of the Michigan strain. Earlier, it was mostly the California strain," he added.

Here are the precautions you need to take against the disease: