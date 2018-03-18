Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon has yet again set Instagram on fire with her sizzling beach photos. The 31-year-old new mommy flaunted her curves in a swimsuit.

Lisa posted some photos on Instagram where she is seen enjoying in a beach. Wearing a black swim-suit, the Queen actress is also seen cycling on the beach, flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Like most of her pictures on Instagram, these three photos have made her fans go gaga over the sultry diva's oomph factor.

??‍♀️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

✌️ out ? A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Lisa's super-fast transformation just months after giving birth to her baby has become both an inspiration as well as surprise for her fans. She and her husband Dino Lalvani became proud parents of a baby boy on May, 2017.

Lisa first surprised all with her blonde look, and then her fit body just a few months after delivery made many ladies envious and men weak on their knees. However, there are some who feel that the actress has lost too much of weight.

Just a few days back, Lisa had turned up the heat with her bikini pictures on Holi. She had sported an orange bikini and like always, she looked sexy.