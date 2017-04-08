The head of the National Police, Dan Eliasson, stated during a press conference that the suspected attacker, who drove a truck through a busy Stockholm street and into a department store, had previously been known to police. Intelligence on the man, however, had been of a marginal character.
Swedish police say Stockholm attack suspect was known
The head of the National Police, Dan Eliasson, stated during a press conference that the suspected attacker, who drove a truck through a busy Stockholm street and into a department store, had previously been known to police. Intelligence on the man, however, had been of a marginal character.
- April 8, 2017 20:44 IST
-