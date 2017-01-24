- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Swedish freestyler Daniel Bodin does worlds first double backflip on snowmobile
Swedish freestyle rider Daniel Bodin became the first person to successfully perform a double backflip on a snowmobile. Bodin has been in a race with American rivals Colten Moore and Heath Frisby to achieve the feat and, in a forest near his home in Malung, he pulled off two full backflip rotations.
Most popular