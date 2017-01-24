Swedish freestyler Daniel Bodin does worlds first double backflip on snowmobile

  • January 24, 2017 20:44 IST
    By Reuters
Swedish freestyler Daniel Bodin does worlds first double backflip on snowmobile Close
Swedish freestyle rider Daniel Bodin became the first person to successfully perform a double backflip on a snowmobile. Bodin has been in a race with American rivals Colten Moore and Heath Frisby to achieve the feat and, in a forest near his home in Malung, he pulled off two full backflip rotations.
loading image
IBT TV
Slaven Bilic 'under pressure' following humiliating 5-1 defeat to Arsenal
Most popular