Sweden host Italy in the first-leg of the much-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup play-off match at the Friends Arena, Solna on Friday, November 10. The return leg will be played in Milan on Monday (November 13).

Italy, the 2006 champions, have never missed out on a major tournament since 1958, but are in danger of not making it to Russia this time. Gian Piero Ventura's side finished second in Group G of the European leg, 15 points behind winners Spain.

Spain were looking the dominant side in the group, but Italy were on track until they lost 3-0 in Madrid in September. Under-par results against Israel and Macedonia have had an impact on the momentum.

Injury concerns ahead of all-important match

Gianluigi Buffon-led side will be determined to make a mark in the play-off and Friday's away game will be an important fixture for the visitors.

The absence of star striker Andrea Belotti due to injury also comes as a big blow to the former champions. Valencia forward Simone Zaza is in doubt as well after suffering a knee injury during training, leaving Eder the favourite to join Ciro Immobile in the frontline.

On the other hand, Sweden stunned Group A favourites Netherlands to finish behind France and earn themselves a chance to join the elite in Russia in 2018. Jane Andersson's team should take confidence from the way they defeated France in Solna in June.

In the absence of top-quality strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden will bank on RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg to do the job at home on Friday, especially after his exploits with the Bundesliga side last season.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The World Cup play-off between Sweden and Italy will start at 8:45pm local time, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Saturday, November 11).

Live streaming and TV coverage