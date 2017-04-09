Thousands of people in Sweden held a peace vigil in Stockholm on Sunday against terrorism, after a recent terror attack which killed four people and injured several others.

A hijacked delivery truck had mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm on Friday, creating a wave of panic in the region. The Swedish police arrested a 39-year-old Uzbek man on Friday evening as the suspected driver of the truck, and the officials are currently questioning seven more people.

The suspect was nabbed after police released images taken from CCTV footage. He was dressed in a hooded jacket. Another man was arrested later for having associations with the Uzbek man. Head of the National Police, Dan Eliasson, said that the suspect had been known to the police.

"Seven people have been brought in for questioning as a result of these events," Jonas Hysing, national head of police operations, told public broadcaster SVT, after several raids were conducted across Stockholm over the weekend. Hysing refused to give further information about the raids, but added that in the Uzbek man's case "the evidence looks very strong" of him being the driver of the truck.

Shocked by the attack, the residents of Stockholm mobilised on Facebook to organise a vigil at the Sergels Torg plaza near where the truck rammed into shoppers.

Police officials on Saturday said that they had identified three out of the four dead, one of whom was a Belgian citizen, according to a tweet from Belgium's foreign minister.

Stockholm authorities said that ten of the injured people are still in hospital, and two of them are in intensive care. A memorial service was also planned for the victims of the attack in Sergelstorg, the central square next to Drottninggatan, at 2 pm (1200 GMT).

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described Friday's incident as a terrorist attack, and asked for tightening of the borders.

"Terrorists want us to be afraid, want us to change our behaviour, want us to not live our lives normally, but that is what we're going to do. So, terrorists can never defeat Sweden, never," Lofven said.