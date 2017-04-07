At least 5 people are feared dead after a truck drove into a crowd in Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Friday.

"A vehicle has injured people on Drottningatan," police spokeswoman Towe Hagg told Reuters.

The area has been cordoned off by police, a witness told Reuters.

The incident is said to have taken place at Åhlens Mall in Klarabergsgatan, according to Aftonbladet.

Reports state that fire shots were heard being fired from the incident site, and the driver of the truck reportedly has escaped, according to witnesses.

There were also reports of shots being fired at a second incident nearby.

A Twitter user posted a video where people were seen running away from the site of the incident in Stockholm.

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb — Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017

Police has that this is a suspected terrorist incident.

Anna who witnessed the incident, said: "I saw hundreds of people ran, they ran for their lives."

"I turned and ran well," DailyMail quoted her as saying.

The attack comes after the similar nature of attacks in Berlin and Nice last year, where terrorists used a truck to kill pedestrians. A similar terror incident was noted at the Westminster Bridge in London, which killed five people.

More details are awaited.