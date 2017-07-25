President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn-in as the 14th President of India on Tuesday (July 25). The Ceremony of assumption of office will be held at 12.15 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and other TV channels.

You can watch the ceremony LIVE on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ7Gn0zjDm8)

As per the norms, Ram Nath Kovind will take the Oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India JS Khehar.

The ceremony will be attended by the Prime Minister, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chief Justice of India and Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The 71-year-old former Bihar Governor's swearing-in ceremony will also be graced by Members of Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and Principal Civil and Military Officers of the Government of India.