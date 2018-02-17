Swara Bhasker has once again grabbed headlines and this time, it's her fashion sense in question. After the entire Padmaavat controversy, Bhasker has been trolled on Instagram for her saree.

No, this is not the Sabyasachi saree that we are talking. It's what Swara recently wore for a launch event. She took to her Instagram and wrote: "No #swag like #SariSwag !!! In @labeldebelle sari + crop and @stella.shoestolove shoes for #Zee5 press con & launch.. Styled by @dibzoo & HMU: @saracapela #iposeasinstructed [sic]."

And within minutes, trolls started posting comments like: "I get hurt everytime a saree goes through this kind of torture." While the other said: "Unhuu... U r looking terrifically bad today due to this hospital chhap saari & bakwaas pattern blouse. Please don't believe blindly upon your designer. Sometimes they treated us like 'lab ka chuha'."

The trolls also commented saying: "Sorry. Bad fashion sense. Fire the stylist. That's the jailer outfit from sridevi sanjay dutt gumrah. Totally disaster !!! You are insulting Indian traditional wear, Saree !!! How can celebrities totally depending on their fashion designers."

Do you think it's fair? It's just an outfit after all!

Bhasker, who made headlines for her open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat, told the media at the press conference of Zee5: "Now, I know I have more trolls than fans. But I am not a flippant person, and I stand by everything I say. Trolling is a different kind of bullying and I don't want to give in. But yes, I am now more aware of the kind of hatred out there. I did not speak anything that's disrespectful or vicious and so I am not really bothered."'

On the professional front, Swara will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, which will release on June 1. Talking about the same she said: "I had the most fun with the team. Everyone involved, be it Sonam (Kapoor), Kareena (Kapoor), (Shikha Talsania) and even the producers Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor), everyone had a great time, without making anything glitched."

"All of us have seen different levels of stardom but that did not stop us from forming a sense of fraternity feeling and teamwork. It's a myth that women cannot work together, and we broke it completely. Trust me, we did not even have one fight," she added.