After some bold scenes of Swara Bhaskar from Anaarkali of Aarah (Anarkali of Arrah) were leaked online, the producer of the movie has now filed a police complaint.

Read: Swara Bhaskar's deleted b**b groping scenes from Anaarkali of Aarah leaked online [VIDEO]

Some steamy scenes from the movie titled, "Swara Bhaskar deleted sex scenes from Anaarkali of Aarah" and "Anaarkali of Aarah nude scene" have gone viral online. The leaked scenes showed Swara backless and being groped.

The scenes, reportedly scissored out by the censor board, had made their way into cyberspace. Later, the producer of the movie has approached the police suspecting further leaks. He said out of the three leaked scenes, only one was zapped out by the censor board.

"We suspect that a few critical scenes of the film have been released in digital and social media platforms. These have been on media for at least three days. This act is criminal in intent and aimed at sabotaging the film and ensuring that the producer loses the investment of Rs 6 crore made on this film," his complaint said, IANS reported.

Producer Sandip Kapur suspects that someone from the crew has leaked the scenes. "I am not sure about the person, so I don't want to name anybody, but there is a very senior member of the team who might have done it. It can be an actor or director of the film," he told the news agency.

While the police are trying to nab the culprit, the makers of Anaarkali of Aarah have requested YouTube to take down the scenes from the platform. The trailer of the movie was released recently which showed Swara playing the character of a bold erotic singer-dancer, who stands against a powerful man for hurting her modesty.