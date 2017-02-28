The makers of Swara Bhaskar-starrer Anaarkali of Aarah (Anarkali of Arrah) released the trailer of the movie on February 28. But ahead of the trailer's release, some deleted scenes from the film got leaked online.

Some sexually explicit scenes of Swara from Anaarkali of Aarah, which were zapped out by the censor board, have made their way to the internet. One scene showed a man groping Swara and another scene showed her bare back.

The deleted scenes surely must have made Pahlaj Nihalani-headed CBFC highly uncomfortable. The YouTube video with the deleted scenes was uploaded on February 25, three days before the release of the trailer. The title of the YouTube video is "Shocking! Deleted sex scenes of Swara Bhaskar from Anarkali of Aarah leaked".

Directed by Avinash Das, Anaarkali of Aarah deals with the story of a small town girl singer-dancer, played by Swara. The trailer of the film showed Swara's character trading off some double entendres.

While the trailer of the film has been receiving positive response from the audience, one cannot refute the chances of the sexually explicit scenes being leaked intentionally for better publicity. Check the video here: