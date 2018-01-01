The intriguing motion teaser of the upcoming Malayalam flick Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil has released online. The movie marks actor Antony Varghese's return to Mollywood after his much-acclaimed debut as Vincent Pepe of Angamaly Diaries.

The teaser was released by actor Tovino Thomas on his Facebook wall.

The 1 minute 43-second motion teaser is packed with full of surprises. The look of the teaser hints at a suspense thriller with Antony Varghese sporting his popular tough guy look with a beard.

A worn out Antony Varghese is seen chased by some unknown men until he reached an old-fashioned locomotive in the teaser. It concludes with a slow-motion sequence of a bare-chested Antony Varghese running through a downpour.

Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil is the directorial debut of Tinu Pappachan, who was a long time associate of Angamaly Diaries director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

According to reports, Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil is an action thriller that unfolds in and around Kottayam, Kerala.

The movie is about how an ordinary Kottayam guy's mundane life catapults overnight when he is messed up with a series of dangerous situations.

Also Read: Top 5 Malayalam movies of 2017 and the runners-up: A round-up

Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil, which is touted to have some high voltage action sequences, also have Vinayakan and Chemban Vinod Jose in key roles.

While Angamaly Diaries stars like Appani Sarath Kumar and Anna Rajan moved on to become popular stars in Mollywood, Antony Varghese was slow to choose his next outing. The actor, who garnered critical acclaim for his raw portrayal of Vincent Pepe, at last, zeroed in on the mysterious lead character of Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil.

Even though the motion teases isn't revealing much detail about the movie's plot, the mood and music promise nothing short of a roller coaster ride of suspense and action.

Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil is a reunion for the Angamaly Diaries crew as the movie is co-produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose and the Giressh Gandhadharan is the cinematographer.

Producer BC Joshy produces the movie, which is presented by writer-director B Unnikrishnan. Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil will hit theatres soon.