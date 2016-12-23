Swaleside prison riot: Footage from inside prison as 60 inmates take control of wing

A prison wing at HMP Swaleside, Kent, was taken over by 60 inmates on 22 December. Inmates took control of a wing of the Category B training prison on the Isle of Sheppey, before specialist Tornado teams were sent in to quash the riot. The Swaleside incident is the fifth disturbance at an English prison in less than two months following riots at Lewes, Bedford, Moorland and Birmingham.
