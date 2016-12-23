- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Swaleside prison riot: Footage from inside prison as 60 inmates take control of wing
A prison wing at HMP Swaleside, Kent, was taken over by 60 inmates on 22 December. Inmates took control of a wing of the Category B training prison on the Isle of Sheppey, before specialist Tornado teams were sent in to quash the riot. The Swaleside incident is the fifth disturbance at an English prison in less than two months following riots at Lewes, Bedford, Moorland and Birmingham.
Most popular