The much awaited first song from Tiger Zinda Hai titled Swag Se Swagat is out and it became it an instant hit. Salman Khan's swag and Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves make this peppy track a delightful one.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, Swag Se Swagat has some catchy music, and the lyrics penned down by Irshad Kamil are much fresh.

However, the USP of the song video is – Salman's unbeatable style and Katrina's sexy moves. Their chemistry is awesome, and also the exotic locations in the video add more colour to the catchy number.

However, there are certain portions in the video that appear little absurd. For instance, some foreign kids are shown carrying footballs making one wonder why it is included in it. Apart from Katrina, who just nailed it with her beauty and moves, Salman too is seen exhibiting his dancing skills to a great extent.

The song has been released on YouTube and it has received great response from the viewers. While some gave a negative reaction to the track, most of the viewers have declared it to be the new party anthem.

There has been immense craze around the film Tiger Zinda Hai for various reasons. First, it is a Salman film, and then it brings back the super hit pairing of him with Katrina. Also, it is a sequel to the hit film Ek Tha Tiger.

The trailer showed some impressive action sequences that increased the excitement among the fans. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22. Watch the song video Swag Se Swagat here: