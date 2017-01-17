South Korean singer and actor Suzy Bae's new reality show, Off the Record, Suzy has started off on a controversial note. The first episode of her show garnered negative limelight after netizens claimed that the producing director of the show sexually harassed Bae.

Off the Record, Suzy's first episode aired on January 15 in which the production director (PD) interviewed her while having a drink. In the interview, the PD asked her some personal questions about her love life with Lee Min Ho and photos on her. Bae initially hesitated when PD asked her about the photos, but later she looked through her phone and said that there is nothing lewd.

"I'm sure you don't have anything lewd, or anything," PD asked, to which Bae answered, "There's nothing lewd. Just a lot of sweet photos."

PD asking Bae about her photos did not go well with some of the viewers. While some thought it was a joke, some had issues with the way PD asked her. Several netizens accused the PD of sexually harassing Bae.

Soon after the backlash, the PD commented on a Facebook post and clarified his stand. "You felt that way..It wasn't anything like that, and there were a lot of things talked about during the filming. I think it was edited like that because we wanted to work with Suzy's comments as she was looking through her phone," he said, according to Allkpop.

In the reality show, Off the Record, Suzy, the singer gives fans a sneak peek into her lifestyle and her love life with The Legend of the Blue Sea actor, Min Ho.

Watch a clip from the first episode of Off the Record, Suzy here: