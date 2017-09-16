Suzy Bae, the South Korean actress and singer popularly known for her role as Noh Eul in KBS drama Uncontrollably Fond, will portray the role of an unemployed ex-journalist named Nam Hong Joo in the upcoming SBS drama While You Were Sleeping.

The Korean mini-series, written by screenwriter Park Hye Ryun of Dream High fame, revolves around the life of a 29-year-old woman. She has the ability to see future.

The romantic fantasy drama also focuses on the female lead's complicated relationship with a 29-year-old rookie prosecutor named Jung Jae Chan. The character is portrayed by actor Lee Jong Suk of W fame. His character is described as a hard-working lawyer, who tries his best to prevent the horrific dreams of his friend from coming true.

Other celebrities to appear in the SBS series include Doctor Crush actor Lee Sang Yeob, actor Jung Hae In of Goblin fame, Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim actor Kim Min Jae, actress Park Jin Joo of Reunited Worlds, School 2017 fame Min Sung Wook and Jealousy Incarnate actress Ko Sung Hee among others.

While You Were Sleeping is directed by Oh Choong Hwan and the latest promo teases a blossoming romance between the onscreen couple, Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo. The footage also highlights the various challenges faced by the duo while trying to prevent the nightmares from coming true.

Watch the trailer below: