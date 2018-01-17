Reports of an upcoming premium scooter from the house of Suzuki for India have been doing rounds for the past few days. Now the scooter has been spied for the first time confirming the reports. The model will be called Burgman Street and Suzuki Motorcycle India is expected to launch scooter at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.

The Burgman nameplate is not new in Suzuki's portfolio. The Japanese automaker sells Burgman branded maxi-scooters in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 600cc guises in the international markets. This will be the first time Burgman brand coming India and reports claims Burgman Street will be indigenously developed. Suzuki had launched the Intruder 150 exclusively for India featuring a toned design of the bigger Intruder 1800 in November 2017. With Burgman Street, Suzuki's seems to be following the same strategy.

The spy image by Autocar India suggests that the Burgman Street will be a feature-rich scooter with a fully digital instrument cluster, a telescopic fork, a disc brake at the front-end, a multi-function key slot, generous under seat storage, a 12V charging socket, tubeless tyres and an LED tail-lamp. It will be a sporty scooter with 14-inch wheels which is so far only seen on the Aprilia SR 150.

It is not clear whether the new scooter will be powered by a 125cc engine or a 150cc engine. If it is a 125cc scooter, the Burgman Street will borrow mill from the Access 125. The single-cylinder engine will develop 8.5bhp and 10.2Nm of peak torque mated to a CVT automatic unit.

If it is a 150cc scooter, it will be Suzuki's first scooter in the segment and it will go up against the Vespa scooters and Aprilia SR 150. Industry leaders like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj and TVS are yet to foray into the slim 150cc scooter market of India. Suzuki might be planning to be an early bird here and establish itself with a compelling scooter.

Source: Autocar