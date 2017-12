Suzuki is mulling the launch of its compact SUV, Vitara Brezza, in Indonesia, suggest the emerging reports. Although Vitara Brezza was showcased at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2016), Suzuki Indomobil Motor had not revealed its plans for the local market.

Now, a report of Kompas citing R Uchiki, GM (Strategic Planning Department), Suzuki Indomobil Motor reports that it is studying the possibility of introducing the Vitara Brezza in Indonesia. However, it is also being reported that Suzuki is concerned about the Vitara Brezza eating into the sales of S-Cross premium crossover. If launched in Indonesia, the Vitara Brezza could be exported from India.

Launched in India in March 2016, the Vitara Brezza compact SUV has been a huge success in the country. The Vitara Brezza crossed 50,000 unit sales in seven months of its launch, 100,000 in less than a year, 150,000 in 17 months and 200,000 landmarks in 20 months. It also became the top-selling SUVs in India soon and retains the numero uno position for over 18 months.

Vitara Brezza also helped Maruti Suzuki to increase market share significantly in the UV space. In FY 2016-17, the company was the No. 2 UV player with a 25.69 percent share, behind leader Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) which had 29.30 percent. After the first seven months of FY2018, Maruti Suzuki cruised to the top spot with 28.43 market share, pushing M&M behind with 26.31 percent.

The Vitara Brezza is powered by a 200 DDis 1,248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The SUV boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl. Maruti is also expected to add AMT and petrol avatars of the Vitara Brezza in India next year.