Japnese automaker Suzuki's Indian arm, Suzuki Motorcycle India may launch the GSX250R soon here. The compnay is planning to focusing on premium bikes and scooters in order to increase sales. Reports also claim, Suzuki is even toying with the idea of manufacturing smaller versions of its famous big bike GSX out of India.

"Our immediate focus is on the fast-growing scooter space and premium motorcycles," ET Auto quoted Satoshi Uchida, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India as saying. Uchida also said Suzuki is considering if it could make smaller versions of its famous big bike GSX in a 250 cc or 400 cc avataar –– and use India as a global base for its export.

The most probable bigger GSX model to reach Indian shores would be the GSX250R. The company had unveiled GSX250R in China last year and it is now getting launched in different countries. The GSX250R boasts of an aggressive and crisp body fairing that is complemented by a sculpted fuel tank, split seats and exposed chain. The design of the motorcycle has been inspired by its elder sibling, GSX-R1000.

The quarter-litre supersport motorcycle flaunts multi-function full-digital LCD instrument cluster that houses speedometer, odometer, displays fuel gauge, gear indicator, two-trip meters, service and oil change indicator, real time fuel consumption and a clock.

The GSX250R is powered by a 248cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned to produce 24.66hp at 8,000 rpm and 23.4Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

If Suzuki decides to manufacture the GSX250R in India, it will help them to price the product aggressively against Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Benelli 302R. Moreover Suzuki will be careful to not repeat the Inazuma debacle, in which a hefty price tag of Rs 3.1 lakh affected sales of the motorcycle. The company was eventually forced to reduce the price.