Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Friday introduced Ecstar, a high-performance engine oil and chemical brand into the Indian market. The Ecstar is Suzuki's global brand of lubricants, coolant and car care products. Maruti Suzuki will offer Ecstar to its customers via Nexa premium service workshops. Suzuki Motorcycles India will also offer Ecstar products via its dealership.

Designed exclusively for Suzuki cars and motorcycle engines, Ecstar provides a blend of high-quality synthetic base oil additives that offer an improvement on the normal engine oil in friction characteristics, engine detergency and thermo stability. Ecstar has passed rigorous tests that contribute to a superior performance by upto 2.8 percent, fuel economy by upto 3.5 percent; and a clean, longer engine life by preventing sludge and deposits.

Furthermore, the innovative lubricating technology helps achieve thermal stability, hence delivering ultimate engine protection. It also assists the vehicle while starting the engine in cold climate and keeps it trouble-free for a long time.

Suzuki Motor Corporation launched Ecstar, the brand of high-performance engine oil and products, in 1984. At present, the Ecstar brand is widely marketed across Europe, America, Mexico, Australia and South East Asia.

"It is our constant effort to offer customers innovative and evolved products that allow them to derive superior experiences from their Suzuki motorcycles. Ecstar oil from Suzuki is a powerful lubricant that not only enhances the enactment of its vehicles, but with its optimal lubricant formulation, will offer customers outstanding engine protection, a longer life-cycle for their two-wheeler as well as lower maintenance and fuel costs. Ecstar oil ensures durability and better performance even in unfavourable riding conditions like uneven roads, extreme weather conditions, combustion contaminants etc." said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said.

"On our journey of transformation we have been bringing a range of new models and technologies. To ensure optimum performance of these new technologies we are now bringing a range of Suzuki global engine oils and lubricants. These products have undergone rigorous testing under extreme conditions. They offer great peace of mind to customers," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.