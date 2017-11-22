Suzuki Motorcycle India stepped into cruiser bike segment in the beginning of this month with the launch of Intruder 150. The Japanese automaker is now planning to foray into yet another uncharted territory, according to reports.

Suzuki is shifting its focus to the faster moving scooter segment which has recently received Honda Grazia, the 125cc segment according to Bikeadvice. It will be a sporty scooter and the launch is set to take place within two months (December 2017-January 2018), the report adds.

Suzuki currently sells the Access 125 in the 125cc scooter segment. The new model in question will be sportier and it will target the young audience.Suzuki had unveiled the new Swish scooter at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show in October. The latest version of the Suzuki scooter comes with a sporty design and hence, this could be the model bound for India.

Suzuki claims the new Swish is for those who seek easy and agile handling in city traffic for commuting. At the front, the apron has been redesigned with more sharp panels. The cuts and creases are in line with the Honda Dio or Yamaha Ray ZR which will be appealing to the younger customers. The LED turn indicators and headlamp have been neatly integrated into the apron and the two-tone paint scheme makes the scooter edgier.

The LED treatment has also been extended to tail lamps and rear indicators. Body coloured pillion grab handle, 10-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 120-section rubber and faux air intakes on the handlebar are other notable additions.

The LCD instrument cluster is one of the coolest additions in the new Swish. The scooter is equipped with USB socket for charging smartphones.

Though there is no official confirmation, the new Swish is expected to be powered by 125cc mill currently doing duty in the Access. In that case, the single-cylinder engine will develop 8.5bhp and 10.2Nm of peak torque mated to a CVT automatic unit.

The scooter has been unveiled with telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. The bike comes with a front disc brake and a drum setup at the rear.