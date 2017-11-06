The 150cc cruiser bike segment in India currently has only one bike to offer, the Bajaj Avenger Street 150. Bajaj Auto has been successful here with Avenger range racking up nearly 9,000 unit sales per month. However, Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to challenge Bajaj's advantage with a 150cc cruiser bike.

The leaked images and brochure indicate that Suzuki's contender will be called Intruder 150. The company will officially announce the price of Intruder 150 on Tuesday, November 7. We have compiled all the information available so far about the Intruder 150 and checked how does it stack up against Bajaj Avenger Street 150.

Design

The Intruder 150 definitely has an extravagant design which will surely grab eyeballs. The design has been inspired by the bigger sibling, the Intruder M1800. The large headlamp, protruding shoulder line, fuel tank embellishment and beefier pillion grab rail add glitz to the Intruder 150. The design is a bit heavy in the 150cc segment. It remains to be seen whether these unusual characters be welcomed or booed. In any case, the Intruder 150 is a substantially large motorcycle for a 150cc.

The Avenger Street 150, on the other hand, has all the ingredients that make it a classic cruiser motorcycle. The design of Avenger is simple while the addition of alloy wheels and black colour theme render it a dash contemporary demeanour. It may not attract commoner as the Intruder 150 does . But it is a no-nonsense design for the segment.

The bottom line is, the customers will have the option to choose between two differently-styled cruiser bikes in the 150cc segment.

Engine and transmission

The spy images indicate that the Intruder 150 will borrow engine transmission and cycle parts from the Gixxer 150. In that case, the 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine will develop 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The company may tweak the figures to suit it for the cruiser biking style.

The Avenger Street 150 get a 154.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine tuned to belt out 14bhp at 8,400rpm and a peak torque of 12.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Features

Leaked brochure image suggests the Intruder will be loaded with LED projector headlamp, a single-channel ABS, chrome-finished twin exhaust, disc brake on both ends, telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear.

The Avenger Street 150 comes with halogen head and tail lamps, telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle has black alloy wheels but misses out on ABS.

Price

The Intruder 150, for its styling and features, is expected to priced premium. Suzuki Motorcycle India is expected to retail the Intruder 150 around Rs 90,000, ex-showroom. The Avenger Street 150 has been priced at 81,459, ex-showroom Delhi.

Image Source: Bunnypunia