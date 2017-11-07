Suzuki Motorcycles India is all set to launch its new 150cc cruiser motorcycle -- the Intruder 150 -- on Tuesday, November 7. The new Intruder 150, a low capacity cruiser, which takes cues from its powerful big brother Intruder M1800, will rival the only contender in this segment -- Bajaj Avenger 150.

The new Intruder 150 has already made quite a few appearances on the web through spy images and videos. Expected to be built on the same platform as its Gixxer sibling, the new Intruder 150 will also share lot of elements with the Gixxer including the engine.

Suzuki Intruder 150 is expected to get the same 154.9cc single-cylinder engine of Gixxer, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine in the new cruiser could be tweaked to suit its styling.

Suzuki Intruder is expected to get features like newly shaped projector headlamps with LED, integrated turn indicators on the front cowl, dual exhaust and low and comfortable seating position along with thick single piece grab rail for the pillion. The new 150cc cruiser motorcycle shows muscular styling with body panels and side extensions. The images showed the Intruder with forward set footpegs, which is typical of the cruiser motorcycles.

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends. Single-channel ABS is also expected to be on offer

Some of the Suzuki Indian dealerships have started taking the bookings for the new Intruder, although the company is yet to commence the bookings officially. As far as the pricing of the new Intruder 150 is concerned, the grapevine has it that new 150cc cruiser motorcycle would be priced at around Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000.

We will tell you about the pricing and more in the next couple of hours. Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates on the launch of the new Suzuki Intruder 150 in India.

Image: BunnyPunia