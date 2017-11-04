Suzuki Intruder 150 is once again spied ahead of the launch next week in India. This week the new cruiser motorcycle has completely been uncovered in the latest images and videos and they give a pretty clear idea to biking enthusiasts of what is coming their way. The bike is slated for launch on November 7.

The images reveal the butch stance of the Suzuki Intruder 150 with muscular tank and the side extensions along with features like newly shaped projector headlamps with LED. The front cowl of shows integrated turn indicators while the rear reveals a keyhole and dual exhaust. The new Suzuki Intruder 150 gets a low seat with Intruder badging on the fuel tank and the big single piece grab rail for the pillion.

To be pitted against the only rival the Bajaj Avenger 150 in the entry-level cruiser motorcycle segment, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 is expected to get the same 154.9cc single-cylinder engine of Gixxer, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm. The power figures are also likely to be the same in the new Intruder 150 mated to a five-speed transmission. However, the engine could be tweaked for low-range torque.

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends. Single-channel ABS will also be on offer.

As for pricing, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 is speculated to be pegged at around Rs 1 lakh. It is said that some of the dealerships of Suzuki have started accepting the bookings for the new bike.

Image Source: Bunnypunia