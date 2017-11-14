Suzuki India's new Intruder 150 cruiser motorcycle could get a new Fuel Injection (FI) variant soon. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, Suzuki new Intruder 150 FI is likely to be launched in the country in the next six months.

A report of IndianAutosBlog says that the new Intruder 150 FI variant may make its debut at the Auto Expo in February 2018. The new model of the Intruder 150 is likely to be priced above Rs 1 lakh with the addition of FI.

Suzuki launched the lower-displacement Intruder 150 in India on November 7 with a price tag of Rs 98,340 ((ex-showroom Delhi). The new Suzuki Intruder gets the same Gixxer engine with 14 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and features telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear suspension. The design of the new Intruder 150 has been inspired by the bigger sibling, the Intruder M1800.

The Intruder 150 rivals the only contender in this segment -- Bajaj Avenger 150.